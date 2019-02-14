On Thursday, 8-year-old Chloe Gwyer of Dover delivered about $50 in change and bills she collected that morning to Akron Children's Hospital while her 4-year-old sister, Charlotte, was undergoing her third open-heart surgery upstairs.

“My family had money, so they gave me a bunch of it,” Chloe said. “I wanted to help the hospital and all of the sick kids.”

For 20 consecutive years, the Greater Akron community and donors across the state and nation have been raising money for Akron Children’s Hospital during its annual Have a Heart, Do Your Part Radiothon.

From children donating pennies and loose change through the Change Bandit program to callers who respond to the three-day on-air radiothon, host and WKDD (98.1-FM) radio personality Keith Kennedy said the fundraiser is a way for the community to come together.

“It’s those Midwestern values that really come together for three days; that’s the cool part about radiothon. We live in a pretty cynical society today but people really come together for an event like this,” said Kennedy, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia.

Kennedy said while he is appreciative of all of the donations, “I’m a crier and so I’ll tend to mist up a little more when I see a little child come in who gives you their piggy bank or their Christmas money or birthday money.

“There’s something very powerful about a child coming in and donating to a fellow sick child,” he said.

This year's radiothon began Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs daily on WKDD (98.1-FM) through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Akron radiothon was the seventh-largest English radiothon in the country last year, when it raised $657,405, said Nicci Avalon. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program manager at Children’s. In 2008, the fundraiser had its highest total with $1 million collected.

The Have a Heart, Do Your Part Radiothon is the hospital's largest fundraiser, generating more than $11 million during the past two decades for patient care, education and research efforts for Akron Children’s.

Kennedy said 100 percent of funds raised go directly to patient care; administrative costs are funded by a separate hospital fund and sponsorships.

The largest fund that benefits from the radiothon is the Children’s Fund, which is used for patient programs and patient care, including charitable care for patients, Avalon said.

Kennedy has been producing the event since its first year and took over hosting duties in 2010. Late radio personality Matt Patrick served as the original host.

Eighty percent of the money donated to the radiothon is directly from listeners and Change Bandits, Kennedy said.

“There’s a lot of radiothons across country, which go in with corporate donations, which is fantastic. We have some, but it’s really about the Change Bandits who collect the change and really about the individuals who call in and donate,” he said.

Many corporations also lend their support. On Thursday, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced a multi-year, $500,000 pledge to continue the hospital's literacy efforts. The Orrville-based food company gave $100,000 of the award toward the radiothon to match donations on Thursday.

Volunteers for the event are often patients’ families and those who have been touched by Children’s.

Catie and Tom Densevich of Green say they have Children’s to thank for saving the life of their daughter, Evie.

Ever since her surgery in September 2015, the family, which also includes 8-year-old Gabriel, and their friends have been all-in for the hospital.

During a regular six-month visit with their Children’s Hospital pediatrician in 2015, the doctor said he wanted to get Evie’s head shape further evaluated because her soft spot wasn’t evident and the shape was slightly off.

It turned out little Evie had sagittal craniosynostosis, a condition in which her soft spot closed too soon. That could restrict their daughter’s brain from growing properly, which could lead to permanent neurological and eyesight issues.

When she was 10 months old, Evie underwent a nine-hour surgery at the Akron facility with Drs. Tsulee Chen, director of pediatric neurosurgery, and Niyant Patel, a pediatric craniofacial surgeon.

The thought of their infant daughter’s skull being rebuilt was terrifying to the couple. But Patel told them: “I will not leave her side until she’s back with you again.”

Evie’s surgery and recovery were successful.

Catie and Tom Densevich started their radiothon involvement soon after their daughter’s surgery, answering the phones with their family support group. They’ve also raised about $15,000 in the last four years, including about $4,500 this year from Change Bandit drives with friends and co-workers and a yearly themed party at their house.

Evie now has a yearly appointment with several specialists at Children’s, who will monitor her until she is 18.

But today, you’d never know 4-year-old Evie ever had an issue, her father said.

“She’s just this wonderful, sweet happy young lady who is involved in ballet, is loving her gymnastics class, loves her preschool, loves to swim and is starting soccer in the spring,” he said.

