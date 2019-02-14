RAVENNA — A 41-year-old Akron man has been indicted after being accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl between May 23, 2016 and July 11, 2018.

Nicholas J. Taugner was indicted Feb. 5. He was arrested Tuesday.

He has been indicted on rape, a first-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and sexual battery, a second-degree felony.

According to a Ravenna police report, the man and the child knew one another prior to the incident.

His arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Portage County Common Pleas Court.