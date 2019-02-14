CLEVELAND — Bertman Foods Co., the maker of Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard, has updated its branding and released new packaging.

“The main driver of the update was the retirement of the Cleveland Indians longtime logo," CEO Michael Mintz said in a prepared statement. "It has been on our bottle for years and because we needed to modify one label, we took the opportunity to revamp our entire product line and present a more cohesive brand look and feel.”

The new labels feature the familiar red, white and blue colors, along with bold "Bertman" script lettering. The packaging should be available in stores by late February.

“We know that the old logo’s ‘retirement’ will make some people nostalgic,” Mintz said. “What hasn’t changed is the timeless recipe we’ve used since 1925 ... vinegar, brown mustard seed, and a unique blend of spices. Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard has generations of fans because of its spicy goodness and our new branding looks great.”

The Cleveland Indians retired Chief Wahoo — the much-debated team mascot who dates back to the 1940s when former Indians owner Bill Veeck turned to late artist Walter Goldbach of Medina to come up with a primary logo for the club's patches — at the end of last season.