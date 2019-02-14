RETAIL

Dillard's to shut down

store at Boardman mall

Dillard's is closing its department store at Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Youngstown Vindicator reported.

The store will close May 14, leaving the chain with 13 stores across Ohio.

Employees of the Boardman store were informed of the closure at a Wednesday meeting. A notice filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said as many as 123 jobs are affected by the closure.

“Our primary focus remains on providing premium service experiences" at the company's 265 full-line locations, said Dillard's corporate spokeswoman Julie Bull. The company also operates 26 clearance centers, including one at Eastwood Mall in Niles that will remain open.

Stores post biggest drop

in monthly sales since 2009

U.S. retail sales fell in December, posting the biggest drop since September 2009 and delivering more evidence that last year's holiday sales fizzled unexpectedly.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that December retail sales fell 1.2 percent from November. They were up 2.3 percent from December 2017.

FAST FOOD

Wendy's to pay $50 million

in data breach settlement

Wendy's will pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from a data breach that hit more than 1,000 of its restaurants in 2015 and 2016, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

On Wednesday, the Dublin-based burger chain announced the pending agreement with financial institutions that alleged Wendy's did not protect customer credit card information. Wendy's said it will pay $27.5 million of the settlement, with the rest covered by insurance.

Wendy's said 1,025 stores, all owned by franchisees, had malware that could have stolen customer data, such as credit or debit card numbers, names, expiration dates and more.

AMUSEMENT PARKS

Cedar Point operator sees

huge drop in 2018 profits

Hurt by inclement weather early in the season, foreign currency exchange losses, and 2017 changes to the federal tax code, Cedar Fair LP on Wednesday said its profits dropped 41 percent last year, with a $22.5 million loss in the fourth quarter, The Toledo Blade reported.

The Sandusky-based amusement park operator was cheered by record revenues of $1.35 billion for full-year 2018.

For 2018, Cedar Fair had a profit of $126.6 million, or $2.23 a share, compared to $215.5 million, or $3.79 a share the previous year. In the fourth quarter, it lost $22.5 million, or 40 cents a share, compared to a profit of $57.5 million, or $1.10 a share in the fourth quarter of 2017.