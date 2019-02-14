CANTON — A Canton City School District board member is standing by a post he shared on Facebook about the differences between queer and straight cultures, and the board’s president finds no issues with it, either.

Nadine McIlwain-Massey, a longtime Canton City educator who served on the school board from 2002 to 2013, asked the board Monday to investigate a post that member Eric Resnick shared Jan. 30 titled “Things Queer Culture Teaches That Straight Culture Doesn’t.” She labeled as offensive the use of an expletive and the language the post used to describe sex.

“Having served on this board for over 12 years, I know you are a board member 24/7,” she said to the full board. “I also know that you represent all of the citizens of Canton and that you serve the students who attended Canton City Schools from pre-K to 12th grade. That is why I’m disturbed, and you should be also, by the post.”

She said the school board spent weeks investigating a statement former Superintendent Adrian E. Allison made to a gay student, and it should put those same efforts to investigating Resnick’s conduct.

“Are his statements a violation of board policy on social media? Is use of profanity acceptable?” she asked. “How is social media addressed as part of the school board member’s code of conduct?”

Board President John “J.R.” Rinaldi said he is not pursuing an investigation.

He said the board has no policy regarding its members’ use of social media. The Ohio School Boards Association has not created any policies or guidelines concerning board members’ use of social media, according to the association.

“It’s his personal page, and he has every right to say what he believes in,” Rinaldi said. ”... He has always represented the district in a professional way. Eric’s beliefs are his. Who are we to restrict someone’s personal beliefs? It’s no different than religion.”

Rinaldi, who said he has not been contacted by anyone else about the post, said those who frequently view Resnick’s Facebook page know what type of messages to expect from him.

“He talks about uncomfortable things, and he’s always been that way,” Rinaldi said. “This isn’t a new trait.”

Rinaldi said he would not restrict Resnick’s right to free speech in the same way he did not restrict the rights of McIlwain-Massey and former school board members Ida Ross-Freeman and Lisa Gissendaner to speak during the January board meeting, even though they violated the board’s policy by claiming he had bullied and intimidated them when they served on the board.

“I gave those ladies their 12 minutes, even as unprofessional as those comments were to me, because if I didn’t, I would have restricted their free speech,” he said.

He said if district residents find Resnick’s post inappropriate, they can have their say in November, when he’s up for re-election.

“If you don’t like Mr. Resnick, don’t vote for him,” Rinaldi said. ”... At the end of the day, we’re elected. We’re held accountable in the highest way possible.”

Board members Mark Dillard and Scott Russ could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Board member Richard Milligan was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Resnick said he stands by the post, which remained on his Facebook page as of Wednesday. He noted the multiple comments on the post from people defending both him and the post’s message and from parents of students who are gay who said they did not find the post offensive and are happy someone in authority understands them and supports their desire to be their authentic selves.

Resnick believes McIlwain-Massey’s call for an investigation is retribution for Allison’s departure.

“It breaks my heart, because I love Nadine,” he said. “It breaks my heart to see where she’s going with this.”

Allison left the district in January, roughly six months before his contract expired, after he and the school board approved a transition agreement that included Allison’s resignation in exchange for a buyout of the remainder of his contract.

While no specific reason was given for Allison’s departure, the transition agreement was signed after the board had held multiple closed-door sessions to discuss an investigation into a confrontation between Allison and a gay student following a McKinley High School football game last fall. The agreement also came after the board chose to give Allison only a one-year contract, issued him an improvement plan to follow and gave him mediocre marks on the subsequent evaluation of how he was fulfilling that improvement plan.

Allison, who was hired by the district in 2013, has said the investigation had nothing to do with his decision to seek the separation. But some community members, including McIlwain-Massey, blame the board — and specifically Resnick and Rinaldi — for creating an unfavorable environment that forced Allison to leave.

