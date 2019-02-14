Google confirmed Wednesday that it plans to develop a $600 million data center in New Albany this year.

The project is among $13 billion in investments in data centers and offices that Google plans this year, the company said.

Last December, Google affiliate Montauk Innovations said it was considering New Albany for the project in the New Albany International Business Park. Property records show the company has bought 447 acres in Franklin and Licking counties for $54.5 million.

Google would not elaborate Wednesday on its plans for the site beyond the blog post released by Google CEO Sundar Pichai that notes an Ohio investment.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee confirmed that the Ohio location is the data center proposed for the west side of Beech Road, south of the state Route 161 interchange.

"We’re very excited about their investment in New Albany, in the central Ohio region and the state of Ohio,” McAfee said.

Google has received millions of dollars in state and local tax incentives for the project. State tax incentives alone have an estimated value of $43.5 million.

Google’s project is the latest in what has been a string of data centers for central Ohio.

Amazon has data centers in New Albany, Dublin and Hilliard and Facebook is building a data center in New Albany as well.

This Week reporter Sarah Sole contributed to this report.

mawilliams@dispatch.com. @BizMarkWilliams