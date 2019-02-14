The man who oversaw Akron’s Tasty Pure Food for decades died Feb. 8.

Jim Heilmeier, a lifelong resident of Akron, was 89.

His father, James, founded the company in 1923, Today, it is one of Akron's oldest businesses.

Jim Heilmeier kept a hand in the family-owned food distribution business for years after his four sons had assumed much of the responsibility for daily operations.

Until sometime in 2017, he continued showing up more or less daily at the business. After that, he cut back his visits, coming in a couple of days a week until last summer.

When the company moved in 2016 to a a single-story building on Industrial Parkway in Akron, he enjoyed using a power cart to tool around the facility. The company moved from an old multi-story building on South Broadway, now demolished to make way for a new interchange with South Broadway/South Main Street and Interstate 76/7 near downtown Akron.

After sometime in 2017, he cut back his visits, coming in a couple of days a week until last summer.

Greg Heilmeier, one of the four sons and president of the company, said his father emphasized the value of work. “We didn’t start at the company sitting behind a desk… You didn’t get any special treatment just because you were his son.”

But he added that his father stressed that “we needed to make sure we had a balance between our professional and personal lives” and enjoy life outside of work.

His father’s interests went far beyond work; he was a lifelong member of the Akron YMCA, having worked in his youth as a life guard at Camp Y-Noah in Green.

He enjoyed playing handball two or three times a week at the downtown YMCA at Canal Square, until it closed in 2010. (It was replaced by the University Park YMCA on the Summa Health System campus.)

Jim Heilmeier was born on May 25, 1929. He graduated from Central High School and then attended Kent State University for two years, before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Fort Breckenridge, Ky. where he rose to the rank of mess sergeant.

After his discharge from the Army he returned home to Akron and went to work at Tasty Pure Food.

In 2006 he was inducted into the Phi Kappa Tau Hall of Fame. While at Kent State, he helped to start a chapter of the fraternity and later he served it as a national councilor and foundation trustee. In 2012, he received the fraternity’s highest award, the Palm Award for lifetime service. He was a charter member of the Goodyear Heights Lion Club, which he served as president in 1976.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia, the mother of his four sons. The two were high school sweethearts and were marred for 41 years. She died in 1993.

He is survived by his second wife, Janet, his son Greg (married to Theresa), and his other sons Kevin (Marti) Heilmeier, Daniel (Karen) Heilmeier, William (Lori) Heilmeier, Gregory (Theresa), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held earlier this week.