The Ohio Department of Transportation plans to retool the state Route 585-Eastern Road intersection on the border of Norton and Chippewa Township, saying it wants to improve safety there.

The proposed $1 million project — slated to begin in the summer of 2020 — involves extending the median along Route 585, meaning motorists driving on Eastern will no longer be able to cross the four-lane divided highway or make left-hand turns onto the highway. Meanwhile, drivers on Route 585 won't be able to make left-hand turns at the intersection.

Instead, U-turns, new lanes and bump-outs will be installed along Route 585 to allow motorists to change direction.

The RCUT intersection, also known as a "Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersection," is considered an innovative approach.

The goal is to improve safety and reduce the number of side angle crashes at the intersection, ODOT spokesman Justin Chesnic said. The U-turns are considered a safer alternative, he said.

The speed limit on Route 585 there is 55 mph. About 15,000 vehicles a day use that section of highway, which serves as the border of Summit and Wayne counties.

The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study has ranked Route 585-Eastern as the third most dangerous intersection in Norton and 175th most dangerous in Summit and Portage counties. There were 22 crashes there from 2015 to 2017.

"We've known there has been an issue there for crashes," Norton administrator officer Robert Fowler said. "We're happy they are looking to do something."

The city also is pleased that Norton won't have to pay anything toward the project, he added.

ODOT will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Shirley L. McGuire Community Center, 4060 Columbia Woods Drive, to gather public feedback about the project. There will be no formal presentation.

Maps and exhibits will be on display throughout the meeting and project representatives will be able to talk with people about the work and answer questions.

