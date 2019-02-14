People magazine names

stars with most style



Ahead of the Academy Awards, People magazine released its list of Hollywood's most stylish stars Wednesday.

It calls Lupita Nyong'o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic. Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is avant-garde.

Others on the list are singers Kacey Musgraves and Rihanna and actresses Amber Heard, Constance Wu and Julia Roberts.

The stylish men are Timothee Chalamet, Donald Glover, Jeff Goldblum and Henry Golding.

UK press scrutiny, family

woes pressure Meghan

When Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry, the American TV star seemed to charm everyone she met.

Nine months later, the 37-year-old, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant — and finding that life in the royal fishbowl carries not just glamour but liabilities as well.

Meghan is engaged in a painful, public rift with her father — played out in the nation's tabloids, of course — and dealing with speculation that she is feuding with Prince William's wife, Kate.

Her half sister Samantha has been sniping at her in public, and the once-fawning press has criticized her for everything from being hard on her household staff to spending too much time cradling her "baby bump."

No one outside the royal inner circle knows for sure if there is ill will between Meghan and Kate. But there is no denying the ugly break between Meghan and her father, who shared an anguished letter allegedly from Meghan with the Mail on Sunday tabloid.

"If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop," Meghan implores her father, who has frequently spoken to tabloids press about Meghan. "... Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband."