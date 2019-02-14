AKRON

Rep. Tim Ryan to address

Akron Press Club luncheon

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will speak at the Akron Press Club on March 11 at Quaker Station on the campus of the University of Akron, 135 S. Broadway.

Ryan is a Democrat from Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, which includes portions of Summit County. Now in his eighth term, he has represented the district since 2003.

The buffet luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m., with the program at noon. There will be an opportunity for questions following the speech.

The event is co-sponsored by the University of Akron’s Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.

The cost is $20 for Akron Press Club members and $25 for nonmembers. Cash or check only will be accepted the day of the luncheon.

Reservations are requested. Contact Press Club administrator Lianne Fowler at 330-552-8860 or akronpressclub@gmail.com. The reservation deadline is noon March 6.

Women’s Endowment Fund

plans annual dinner March 5



GOJO executive chair Marcella Kanfer Rolnick will be the featured speaker at the Women’s Endowment Fund of the Akron Community Foundation’s “For Women, Forever” annual dinner March 5.

Norma Rist, who co-founded the Women’s Endowment Fund in 1993 and serves as president of Norma J. Rist CEO Consulting Inc., will be presented with the Judith A. Read Tribute Award for Service and Advocacy for Women.

Rist was unanimously selected as the award's fourth recipient by a committee of current and former Women’s Endowment Fund advisory board members and past award honorees.

The event at Goodyear Hall will start with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception featuring the fund’s 2019 grant recipients, followed by dinner and the program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until Feb. 22 at www.ForWomenForever.org.

Major sponsors for this year’s event include GOJO, the J.M. Smucker Co., Leppo Rents, State and Federal Communications and the University of Akron.

For more information, visit akroncf.org/WEFAnnualDinner or call 330-376-8522.

Kiwanis Club meeting

to focus on Kids' Fest

The Feb. 19 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of West Akron will feature guest speakers Kelly and Derek Glover, who will talk about the free inaugural Kids' Fest on June 15 at Lock 3 Park in downtown Akron.

The meeting and $10 buffet dinner start at 6 p.m. at the Stonebridge Grill Room at Ohio Living Rockynol, 1150 W. Market St.

SUMMIT COUNTY

District 2 councilman

will have office hours

Summit County Council member John Schmidt will host public office hours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St.

Schmidt, the District 2 representative, will answer questions and hear concerns from constituents.

District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls, and parts of Akron including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill.

For more information, call the Summit County Council Office at 330-643-2725.

UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Talk to focus on pardons

and impeachment clauses

Pardons, foreign emoluments and impeachment clauses in the U.S. Constitution have been in the news lately, and are the topic of apublic program at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the University of Akron.

Will Huhn, distinguished professor of law emeritus at UA, will be the featured speaker at the program, which will be in the Brennan Courtroom at the UA law school, 150 University Ave. The school is at the corner of University Avenue and Wolf Ledges Parkway.

The event will involve audience members who will assume roles and re-create the discussions of the framers of the U.S. Constitution. “Come and show us your best Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, or Alexander Hamilton,” says a flyer for the program.