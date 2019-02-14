Akron-based Summa Health announced a $75 million fundraising campaign Thursday morning, saying it wants to "drive the next generation of innovative care in Northeast Ohio."

The campaign, called "Caring for You ... Then, Now, Always," will lead to a new patient tower at the Akron City Hospital, renovations at the Barberton campus, endowed clinical chairs and other improvements. Some of the upgrades — such as a new $220 million, seven-story building set to open in May in Akron — are under way.

The two priorities are to enhance the patient experience and clinical excellence, Summa said.

The hospital system quietly launched the campaign in 2013 and has raised $60 million so far. Summa is now going public with the effort, hoping to raise the remaining $15 million from patients, foundations, companies and others in the community. There's no deadline for the campaign.

“It's an incredible, extraordinary institution and great asset for our community and we all need to get behind it," said Rennick Andreoli, campaign chair and president and CEO of RDA Hotel Management Co. "What really inspired me was the fact that it's locally owned and operated and we have to do everything we can to make sure we have great health care going forward in the future."

The hospital system has had a rough several years. There was an ugly public split with Western Reserve Hospital Partners, the loss of its accreditation to train emergency medicine doctors and a $28 million loss in 2017. It also announced last year that it was laying off 150 workers and not filling another 150 vacant positions.

Meanwhile, the public portion of the campaign comes at the same time that Summa is seeking a merger or partnership with bigger players in the healthcare industry. Summa President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny said those discussions aren't expected to impact the campaign.

He also noted that the hospital system's finances have bounced back, with Summa ending last year with an operating income of $24 million.

The negative issues "have been addressed and we have a great story to tell, which we're finding is resonating with donors and different people," Deveny said.

The campaign will help support Summa ongoing $350 million capital plan, which includes $45 million dedicated to the Barberton campus, $220 million for the new patient tower and $80 million for renovations at the Akron campus. The work will continue through 2021, Deveny said.

It also said that more than $25 million was donated already from Ann and the late David Brennan, Pam and Gary B. Williams, Yvonne and Richard Hamlin, Nancy and Vincent DiGirolamo, the late Dr. Basil Smith, Vanita and James Oelschlager, Dee and Rennick Andreoli, the Verna Hancock estate, Patty and Phil Kaufmann and the Lehner Family Foundation.

For details on the campaign, go to www.summahealth.org/caringforyou or call 330.375.3159.