WADSWORTH TWP. — A safe containing between $40,000 and $50,000 was stolen from the Wadsworth Eagle Arie 2117, 9953 Rittman Road, the Medina Gazette reports.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft, which occurred early Monday morning.

“(The Eagles club) was also broken into a couple years ago and had a substantial amount of money taken then,” Chief Deputy Ken Baca told the newspaper.

