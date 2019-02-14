Howdy!



Mark the calendar for April 6 to attend the 86th Wheeling Jamboree at Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, West Virginia. From 1933 – 2019 country music fans have been enjoying the Jamboree and its great line-up of stars.



Wheeling Jamboree began as a lighthearted studio radio broadcast in 1933 and has seen many changes over the years. On April 6, the Jamboree will return to Wheeling's Capitol Theatre where the show first took place as one of the nation's early Barn Dance Radio Shows.



Highlighting the event will be Nashville legend Marty Stuart. From early childhood, Marty was obsessed with country music in his Mississippi home. He taught himself to play the guitar and mandolin. By the age of 12, he began performing with a bluegrass group.



Marty became a country star and has maintained a large following over the last 30 years. Along with his band, Fabulous Superlatives, Marty gets the crowd going with "Country Boy Rock and Roll."



Other stars of the Jamboree include The Larry Stephenson Band, JoAnn Jones and Pamela Rooney. Step back in time and listen to Darnell Miller and Yodeling Dick Brooks.



Larry Stephenson was recently inducted in 2018 into the Hall of Greats for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass in America.



Since winning StarQuest in 1977, JoAnn Jones has been a member of the Jamboree.



Pamela Rooney, a singer/songwriter, included a popular request, "Good Hearted Woman," on her first album in 2005.



Some say that Darnell Miller is the best hillbilly singer they've ever heard. A couple years ago, his song, "I Believe in You", stood at #4 on the International Singles Chart.



Yodeling Dick Brooks took up yodeling because of Wheeling Jamboree's Yodeling Slim Clark. At the age of 64, he’s living his dream.



Get tickets now for the 86th Wheeling Jamboree at the Capitol Theatre. They may be purchased online at www.wheelingjamboree.org or by calling 304-233-4470.