Members of Ballet Excel Ohio, an all-youth dance group from Akron, provide a sneak peek of "Peter Pan" for children of all ages at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Kent Free Library.



The ballet, directed by choreographer Laszlo Berdo, is a retelling of Sir James Barrie’s classic play about the boy who never grew up and the adventures that ensue. Ballet Excel will perform the full ballet at the Akron Civic Theater in March.



No registration is required, but space is limited, so boarding passes will be handed out in the DuBois Children’s Reading Room starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Youth Services at 330-673-4414.