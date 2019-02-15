Barberton and Norton have worked out an agreement to keep the Barberton City Jail open for now.

The seven-cell jail, located in the basement of Barberton's municipal building, was slated to close Saturday because of the city's financial troubles. But the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association and Barberton Municipal Court judges raised safety concerns about that decision.

"We are working collectively with the city of Norton, our municipal judges, our law director, and police chiefs from Barberton and Norton to keep the jail open permanently," Barberton Mayor Bill Judge said Friday in a prepared statement. "We must continue to explore solutions that will benefit both the community and the region.”

The jail will remain open "on a temporary basis in an attempt to find a long-lasting solution to sustain its operation," the city said.

Norton administrative officer Robert Fowler said the city has agreed to pay more to house people there. He referred specific questions to Judge, who couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The future of the jail is a huge concern for Norton, which is the second-largest user of the facility. Copley Township and New Franklin also use the jail.

Norton looked at other options, but they cost more and involved taking officers off the streets, Fowler said. Keeping the neighboring Barberton jail open, partly because its nearby location, is the best alternative, he said.

"Barberton and Norton are really intertwined in a lot of our activities and if we can at least provide a temporary solution, then we felt that we should try to get it done," Fowler said.

Barberton has been trying to trim millions in spending this year to avoid a potential budget deficit. As part of the cutbacks, all the city's part-time reserve officers and part-time jail workers were scheduled to be laid off.

City officials have said the latest budget gap is less than $2.3 million.

