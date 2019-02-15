Gov. Mike DeWine's administration vowed Friday to maintain millions in state aid to county human services agencies left scrambling after officials with former Gov. John Kasich unexpectedly slashed funding last month just days before leaving office.

The fix will cost an estimated $4.6 million and maintains current funding for Medicaid administrative costs through Dec. 31. The decision replaces Kasich's plan to cut state aid starting July 1.

In a joint statement, Maureen Corcoran, director of Ohio Department of Medicaid, and Kimberly Hall, director of the Department of Job and Family Services, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have reached a solution through the end of calendar year 2019. We look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans across the state and working closely with our county partners.”

The agreement comes just days after county officials complained that the planned cuts were going to cause shortfalls in their local budgets and possible staff layoffs, threatening services and benefits to poor residents.

Summit County said it will continue with plans to eliminate 16 jobs in its department of Job and Family Services by the end of July even with funding secure through 2019.

Employees whose positions are being terminated and who want to continue to work will be moved into open or soon-to-open county government jobs that are more secure, county spokeswoman Greta Johnson said.

Job and Family Services provides job training, food and shelter, medical care and other social services to people in need. Summit County is not eliminating direct client or case management services jobs.

The state’s announcement on Friday “does not change things long-term,” Johnson said.

The state government is not guaranteeing the current level of Medicaid funding will carry over into 2020, she said.

Five of the 16 county employees, including four people in senior positions, are expected to retire, Johnson said.

Summit County government is eliminating four senior positions in Job and Family Services at the end of March, while 12 executive and administrative assistant positions in the department will be eliminated at the end of July.

The county said last week that the positions are being eliminated because of an expected drop of $3 million in Medicaid funding from the state because of a reimbursement formula change.

Joel Potts, executive director of the Ohio Job and Family Services Association, said Friday that county officials were extremely appreciative that funding will be maintained.

"We're very pleased with how the DeWine administration reached out to us," Potts said. "Getting this covered through the end of the year gives us a chance to work on a permanent fix."

Joy Bivens, director of the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services, was unavailable for comment Friday. She previously warned that the county stood to lose up to $1.9 million in state aid, money that allowed the county to collect roughly another $3 million in federal matching funds.

Kasich officials notified county human services agencies in January that it was reducing the funding formula for administrative expenses in the Medicaid program. The state currently provides 75 percent reimbursement of such costs, but starting July 1, that was to drop to 50 percent.

It was unclear why the change was necessary. There was no federal directive and as in past years, Medicaid spending is hundreds of millions under budget this year. The change would have impacted Job and Family Services departments in all 88 counties.

DeWine's administration officials will maintain the higher reimbursement rate until at least Dec. 31. It has not yet been decided what will happen after that.

Counties use the funds to administer Medicaid, the tax-funded health insurance program that covers 2.8 million poor and disabled Ohioans. Local caseworkers also administer other benefits including food stamps and cash assistance.

ccandisky@dispatch.com