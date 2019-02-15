On Friday, Feb. 15, the Cleveland Food Bank will sponsor its monthly mobile food pantry at the Loudonville High School field house. Food distribution will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or until the food is gone. This pantry provides a wide variety of fresh vegetables and fruits that could really help your monthly food budget. The volunteers are always willing to share some ideas on how to prepare the food you are given. The line forms inside the warm building so no concern about getting cold. The food bank is served by volunteers in the community and the Ashland County Council on Aging. If you have any questions please call 419-281-1477.



The Falcon Pride Foundation is offering a $750 scholarship to a 2019 graduating Hillsdale High School senior. The application submission deadline is April 5. Applications may be picked up at the Hillsdale High School guidance office, or requested via email to falconpridefoundation@gmail.com. Completed applications can be emailed to that same address, or mailed to: Falcon Pride Foundation, 1148 Terrace View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108.