Payless ShoeSource is on the verge of becoming the next high-profile retailer to bow out of business following a fruitless search for a rescue strategy, according to media reports.

Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported that the chain plans to announce the closure of all of its roughly 2,300 stores when it files for bankruptcy later this month.

The company has been unable to find a buyer and is preparing to announce going-out-of business sales next week.

A string of bankruptcies has already claimed thousands of U.S. stores this year, including some GAP, Gymboree, Things Remembered and Crazy 8 stores.

This would be Payless’s second bankruptcy filing, after emerging from an April 2017 filing about 18 months ago. Store closings that year included a location at Chapel Hill Mall and another on South Arlington Street Akron.

According to the company's website, Payless operates dozens of stores in Northeast Ohio, including 10 in the immediate Akron area:

Akron: Arlington Ridge Marketplace.

Alliance: 22019 State Route 62.

Aurora: Market Place Shopping Center.

Barberton: Magic City Shopping Center.

Canton: 4515 W. Tuscarawas Blvd.

Cuyahoga Falls: 1963 State Road.

Fairlawn: Summit Mall.

Jackson Twp.: Belden Village Mall.

Medina: Medwick Marketplace.

Wooster: 3953 Burbank Road.