ROOTSTOWN TWP. — A Portage County sheriff's deputy suffered severe burns Thursday night after a suspect allegedly tossed a flammable liquid onto the male deputy and ignited it, authorities said.

The deputy is being treated at the burn unit at an Akron hospital. The deputy's condition was not known.

Sheriff David Doak said in a news release that deputies were serving felony warrants on a man at 6:43 p.m. in the 3900 block of state Route 44 where the suspect was believed to be at the time of the incident. The suspect, identified in a criminal complaint as Jay E. Brannon, 45, saw the deputies approach him "and threw a container containing a flammable liquid on the deputy and at the same time ignited the liquid setting the deputy on fire causing severe burns to the deputy," the sheriff said.

Other deputies helped the victim and took the suspect into custody. Several other deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

The building caught on fire and sustained severe damage, the sheriff said.

Brannon is being held at the Portage County Jail on five counts of attempted aggravated murder and five counts of aggravated arson, along with other charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna.

A criminal complaint filed with the court says he ignited a metal can and tossed it at the deputy and other deputies to avoid being apprehended.

Brannon, who is 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, was one of Portage County's "Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" and was considered armed and dangerous. He was wanted on an aggravated drug possession charge.

The criminal complaint and news release don't state what the flammable liquid was.

The deputy is the second law enforcement officer injured by a suspect in the Akron area within the last week. Barberton police officer Brandon Watson was shot below the knees in both legs while at the scene of a standoff Feb. 7 in New Franklin.

Watson was at the scene as part of a multi-community SWAT team. In that case, suspect Charles L. Cook, 49, was killed when officers returned fire.

Check back for more details as they become available.