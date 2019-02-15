This Saturday is the the annual spaghetti dinner featuring homemade meatballs and sauce at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road in Green, to benefit Boy Scout Troop 334.

It runs from 5 to 7 p.m., and you can take out your dinner if you want.

The meal includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, homemade sauce, two homemade meatballs, salad, bread and punch or coffee for $9, $7 for ages 65 or older and $6 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children under 5.

Extra meatballs and desserts will be available to purchase for $1 each.

Proceeds will go to the troop’s general operating fund to help pay for scouting awards, scout and adult training and camping gear and supplies.