Whitmer’s Lighting is closing both of its locations, an office manager confirmed Friday.

The lighting business, which according to Beacon Journal/Ohio.com records opened in 1988, has struggled amid competition from online retailers such as Amazon and eBay, the office manager said.

The company has showrooms at 3900 Medina Road in Copley and at 30655 Detroit Road in Westlake. According to its website, the company's two showrooms have a combined 30,000 feet of display space.

A final day for the stores’ operations and the number of employees affected by the closure was not provided.