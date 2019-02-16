The Kent Keyboard Series continues its 2018-19 season with pianist Donna Lee, Steinway Artist, and professor and coordinator of piano at Kent State University, at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 in Ludwig Recital Hall. She will be joined by clarinetist Daniel Gilbert, a faculty member at the University of Michigan, and violinist Miho Hashizume, a member of the renowned Cleveland Orchestra and holder of the Theodore Rautenberg Endowed Chair. Kent State’s Ludwig Recital Hall is at 1325 Theatre Drive in the Center for the Performing Arts on the Kent Campus. Free and handicap accessible parking is available.



Dr. Donna Lee presents a collaborative recital of folk music-inspired works from the 20th and 21st centuries. First on the program is Robert Livingston Aldridge’s fiddle-based "Carolinian Dances," performed with violinist Miho Hashizume. Dr. Lee will then be joined by clarinetist Daniel Gilbert for Paquito D’Rivera’s "The Cape Cod File." Over the course of the three movements, the work evokes Benny Goodman’s unique style, the Argentinian tango, and the Cuban Danzon. Concluding the concert is Béla Bartók’s virtuosic Hungarian and Romanian dance-infused "Contrasts" for violin, clarinet and piano, Sz. 111.



The KSU Performing Arts Box Office is located in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent Campus and is open from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Patrons can purchase tickets in advance by calling 330-672-2787 (ARTS), or online at www.kent.edu/music/buy-tickets.



Tickets are $15, adults; $13, seniors and KSU faculty and staff; $10, groups of 10 or more; $8, non-KSU students and KSU students ineligible for the Fee for Free; and free for full-time KSU undergraduate students and those 18 and under. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to the performance.’