Goodyear has gone Olli-in on autonomous vehicles.

The Akron tire maker is testing tires on an Olli, an eight-passenger electric autonomous shuttle made by Arizona-based Local Motors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., named the exclusive tire supplier for Olli vehicles, added an Olli to its testing fleet for advanced mobility evaluation. Testing takes place at different locations, including Michigan’s Mcity 16-acre test facility with roads and traffic infrastructure.

The autonomous vehicle testing allows Goodyear to study the operation and maintenance areas, and future tire technologies, unique to driver-less vehicles, the company said in a news release.

“Our work on autonomous vehicle projects, such as the Olli, is another mile marker on our journey to future mobility solutions, Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s chief technology officer, said in the news release. “We learn through pilot programs with leading startups, transferring advanced vehicle and ride-sharing data into truly usable and connected information to improve operating performance and benefit customers.”

Goodyear is also testing three autonomous shuttle buses in Luxembourg, where it operates one of its two global innovation centers. Goodyear tires on those shuttles have sensors that collect real-world, operational data. Goodyear engineers and data scientists use the data to map predictive maintenance and other performance benefits.