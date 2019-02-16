CANTON — President William McKinley's house and site of his 1896 "front porch campaign" stands on Market Avenue North once more.

The white, two-story home has a gazebo, wraparound porch and cedar shingle roof. Inside is a dining room with wine on the table and a kitchen with baking utensils on the counter.

There's also a photo of Plain Township resident Lonnie Schrader and his son from an old-time photo attraction in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

It's a piece of himself Schrader left in the replica he painstakingly built. It took roughly $2,000 and "two years and a lot of glue" to craft the model from photos and blueprints.

"It was a challenge," he said.

The house, which fits on a tabletop, now is displayed in the Genealogy Division of the Stark County District Library. The main branch at 715 Market Ave. N. has the same address as McKinley's former home.

The original house was demolished in the 1930s. It had been converted to a hospital in 1908 after the assassination of McKinley and death of his wife, Ida.

Mary Ellen Icaza, executive director of the library, thanked Schrader for his donation of the replica. The library will be its permanent home.

"I encourage people to come see it," Icaza said. "The detail of the house is just amazing, and it's a wonderful way to learn about the history of the site and the significance."

However, with no photos of the back of the house, Schrader had to get creative. He included an outhouse, barn and fruit stand.

"It's probably not an exact replica," he said.

Schrader's creativity also shows in elements of the house, such as windows that actually are upside-down doors. He bought supplies a Pat Catan's, Lowe's, Walmart and "a little bit here, a little bit there" online.

Most of the people are hand-painted figurines from Germany. Schrader said he did the woodworking inside and outside, individually stained and installed roof shingles, and made trees from scratch.

There are about 100 Christmas lights hidden between the ceiling and roof to illuminate the upper floor.

"The downstairs are all wired in from underneath," Schrader said. "It was a lot of work."

A self-proclaimed "history nut," Schrader also has built other miniatures. Some were displayed in the children’s corner of the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum.

While it's fun building the tiny scenes, Schrader said, the McKinley house might be his last.

"I'm not building anymore," he said in a tone that seemed half in jest.