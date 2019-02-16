Shatner makes debut

at Grand Ole Opry

Actor William Shatner boldly went where no "Star Trek" captain has gone before when he took the stage for the first time for the Grand Ole Opry radio show to sing from his new album of country songs.

Shatner made his Opry debut on Friday night in Nashville, Tenn., on the famed country music radio show along with Jeff Cook of the band Alabama. Together they released a country album called "Why Not Me," which features songs like "Beam Me Up," a nod to both whiskey maker Jim Beam and Shatner's catchphrase on the popular sci-fi TV show.

The 87-year-old actor told the AP that while he's not a typical singer, he understands the musicality of language. He's released several albums including Christmas music and rock, and has plans to record a blues album next.

Oscars to go live

with more awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year's Oscar broadcast.

All 24 categories will be shown live, after all, at the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, the academy announced in a statement. On Monday, the academy had said that the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short would be aired in a shortened, taped segment during the broadcast.

"Nine days until the showtime, still tweaking the script" the Academy tweeted Friday.

The academy's move to strike awards from the live broadcast was fiercely contested by many of this year's Oscar nominees, including "Roma" director Alfonso Cuaron and "BlacKkKlansman" filmmaker Spike Lee. The American Society of Cinematographers on Wednesday issued an open-letter to the academy, signed by Martin Scorsese, Brad Pitt and others, calling the plans an insult to the cinematic arts.

Singer announces marriage

to 'the love of my life'

Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine's Day weekend with the announcement that she secretly got married.

A representative for the singer confirmed the marriage after Lambert posted photos on social media Saturday showing her in a white lace gown with her new husband, Brendan Mcloughlin. She wrote that in honor of Valentine's Day, she wanted to share that she "met the love of my life. And we got hitched!"

It's unclear when the marriage occurred.

The two-time Grammy winner was previously married to country star Blake Shelton, but she hadn't spoken publicly about her relationship with Mcloughlin before Saturday.