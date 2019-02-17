Cedar Point is finally lifting the veil of secrecy over its new attraction set to open this summer.

Instead of a record-breaking coaster or a spinning contraption, the amusement park is dabbling in some old-fashioned fun for visitors to explore.

Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island is taking up residence where the park's animatronic dinosaurs and former Shoot the Rapids water ride once called home near Frontier Town.

Crossing over a bridge, park spokesman Tony Clark said, visitors will discover a living, breathing town with real residents and some real problems.

"It’s a live-action, as-it’s-happening story," he explained. "Only instead of just sitting back and watching [which you can], you can be in the story. And it doesn’t matter what time of day you visit — something is always happening, and you’re always welcome to see it."

The back story is the area is inhabited by a community of residents who don't get along very well.

Some of the inhabitants live off the land, others are explorers, some are traders and there are even some treasure hunters looking for rumored lost loot.

They fought so much that troops had to be dispatched to keep the peace.

A so-called "Truce Day" has been declared, and visitors are once again being allowed to venture onto the island.

"You may be asked to roll up your sleeves and help farm the land," Clark said. "Or perhaps go on a secret mission, deliver special messages or decipher a cryptic puzzle. You may run into goats, chickens and even an emu.

"Or better yet, dig for that rumored treasure."

Clark said the island adventure is included with park admission and guests will be allowed to come and go as they please from the island.

The park's opening day is May 25, and the island will be open to guests from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 2.

Clark said the attraction will be open to all ages, with some activities particularly geared toward families, groups and tweens ages 7 to 13.

