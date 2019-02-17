Don Cheadle's shirts

share political views

Don Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in New York for the first time.

The actor sported a T-shirt that said "Protect Trans Kids" as he introduced musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

And in closing Saturday's show, Cheadle wore a jersey with the former Soviet Union's initials on the front, while the back bore the name "Trump" and the number 45 — as in the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday there's "nothing funny" about "SNL." Saturday's show also featured Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump.

The Republican president called the show "tired" and criticized TV networks for what he called "total Republican hit jobs."

Victoria Beckham's family

attends her fashion show

Victoria Beckham doesn't need celebrities at her fashion shows — her A-list family provides more than enough star power.

The designer's husband, retired soccer superstar David Beckham, and the couple's four children turned up as guests of honor Sunday to support her London Fashion Week show. The former Spice Girl was among the big names showcasing their latest designs in the British capital, alongside Vivienne Westwood, Burberry and Roland Mouret.

Julia Roberts to receive

award for movie work

Actress Julia Roberts will be this year's recipient of the George Eastman Award, given to honor contributions to the art of cinema.

The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, says it will honor the "Pretty Woman" and "Steel Magnolias" actress on May 2.

Past recipients include Lauren Bacall, Charlie Chaplin, Gary Cooper and Meryl Streep.

Museum Director Bruce Barnes cites the breadth of Roberts' career and roles over the past 30 years. She has earned a best actress Academy Award and three Golden Globes, along with more than a dozen other nominations.