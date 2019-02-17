SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A suspicious death is being investigated at a Springfield Township motel, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.



Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports that officers were called to the Office Motel in the 1900 block of Massillon Road around 12 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of an unresponsive female.



Once on the scene, officers found a woman, approximately 20-years-old, in one of the motel cabins.





