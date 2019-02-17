Bowling Green State University has announced the undergraduate students who have been named to the fall semester Dean’s List for achieving grade point averages of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.



To be chosen for the Dean’s List, undergraduate students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester. Local students on the Dean’s List are as follows:



• Aurora — Melissa Griffen, College of Arts and Sciences; Madison Smith, Education & Human Development; Brooke Kozar, College of Arts and Sciences; Maria Mims, Education & Human Development; Nicole Lembo, College of Arts and Sciences; Kinzey Schreiber, College of Arts and Sciences; Alyssa Kropf, College of Business; Emma Jacobson, Education & Human Development; Amanda Sandstrom, Education & Human Development; Julia Demassimo, Education & Human Development; Barbara Kalta, College of Arts and Sciences; Rachel Nagy, College of Musical Arts; Laura Gieseler, Education & Human Development.



• Garrettsville — Blake Rothschuh, College of Technology, Architecture & Applied Engineering; Shannon Williams, Health and Human Services; Sarah Hodson, Education & Human Development.



• Kent, Amanda Sinn, College of Arts and Sciences; Erica Taylor, Education & Human Development; Andrew Bissler, Health and Human Services; Bayley Patterson, Health and Human Services; Courtney Smith, Health and Human Services; Kelsee Pfeifer, College of Arts and Sciences; Kimberly Brandle, Education & Human Development; Katherine Morsefield, College of Arts and Sciences; Josalyn Coffee, College of Arts and Sciences; Coreena Wise, Education & Human Development; Kayla Parkhill, College of Arts and Sciences; Alexis Crockett, Education & Human Development.



• Mogadore — Elizabeth Kikel, Education & Human Development.



• Ravenna — Kayle Keto, College of Arts and Sciences; Allysen Grimes, Health and Human Services; Kaitlyn Tirpak, Education & Human Development; Kathryn Young, Health and Human Services.



• Streetsboro — Kaela Howard, Education & Human Development; Kaitlyn Niek, Academic Enhancement; Emilee Davis, College of Business; Alicia Garrett, College of Arts and Sciences; Emily Ekron, College of Technology, Architecture & Applied Engineering; Karley Meikle, Education & Human Development; Madison Dabrowski, College of Technology, Architecture & Applied Engineering; Adam Gretsinger, College of Arts and Sciences.



• Windham — Elizabeth Richmond, Education & Human Development.