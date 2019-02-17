Sunday

The following local residents were awarded degrees at Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement:

Neal Worman of Kent earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science in Information Technology.

Phoebe Otchere of Ravenna earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Joseph Paydock of Ravenna earned a Master of Arts in Professional Communication.

Mitchell Barcey of Diamond earned a Master of Business Administration in General Business.

Ibrahim Yamani of Kent earned a Master of Science in Engineering in Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Christopher Olszewski of Mogadore earned a Bachelor of General Studies.