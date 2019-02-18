Akron police are investigating a break-in and theft at Payless Cleaners, 1914 Brown St., late Thursday or early Friday morning.

The suspect broke out the east-side front door, ransacked the office area and removed a safe that contained an unreported amount of cash, police said.

No description of the suspect is available.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP; the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also may text TIPSO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters may remain anonymous.