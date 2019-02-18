Virginia Addicott, president and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical, will receive the 2019 H. Peter Burg Community Leadership Award from the American Red Cross of Summit, Portage and Medina Counties.

The organization said it presents the award each year to one or more people who best exemplify leadership in the community, compassion for its people and dedication to the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross.

The award is named for the late H. Peter Burg, former CEO of FirstEnergy Corp. and chairman of the local Red Cross board of directors. The Greater Akron Chamber and Team NEO, the regional business attraction group, also have awards named for Burg.

Addicott joined FedEx Custom Critical in 1986. The company is an expedited freight carrier located in Green that provides 24/7 service throughout the United States, Canada and internationally.

She was inducted into the Northeastern Ohio Business Hall of Fame (2013), received the Women of Power Award from the Akron Urban League (2013), and also received the Leadership Excellence Award from the National Diversity Council (2014). She was also named honorary chair for the 2015 Bridgestone Invitational Tournament, the first-ever woman to be so-named.

Addicott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1985 and an EMBA in 1995 from Kent State University. In 2013 she was appointed by Ohio Governor John Kasich to the Kent State Board of Trustees. She also serves on several other boards, including Akron Children’s Hospital and the Akron Community Foundation.