Akron Public Schools will honor the contributions of former school board member Linda Omobien during a celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Linda F.R. Omobien Resource Room at Helen Arnold Community Learning Center, 450 Vernon Odom Blvd., will be dedicated during the event in the school’s auditorium and cafeteria.

Those planning to attend should RSVP no later than Wednesday at 330-376-0153.