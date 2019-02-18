On the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the Streetsboro School District superintendent revealed plans to place emergency buckets filled with tourniquets, gauze and other first-aid supplies in every classroom, office and office space in the district.

“If we ever had an unfortunate incident where we had to manage first aid or even, God forbid, apply tourniquets or combat gauze, we are going to have these items housed in virtually every corner of every one of our buildings,” Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh told the board of education last week.

University Hospitals is donating the buckets to districts throughout the area. So far, more than 100 school districts have received kits, including Crestwood, Kent and Windham. Rootstown is in the process of getting kits.

"There’s a very, very, slim possibility that something could happen, but if it did, I want to be prepared for it.” the Streetsboro superintendent said.

Berry Plastics of Streetsboro is donating 350 buckets to the district. Each bucket will contain the kits, first-aid and other supplies.

The kits contain a tourniquet, combat gauze, bleeding control gauze and scissors, Daulbaugh said. The buckets also will contain toilet paper, a sheet and trash bags, along with first-aid items. The kits, Grimm said, are not just for active shooter situations, but also for other emergency events such as tornadoes, when students may be trapped inside classrooms for long periods of time.

Daulbaugh said each district employee must receive free training, lasting an hour or 90 minutes. Students eventually may be trained.

“I think high school students can very easily apply a tourniquet and learn how to shove gauze in a wound. I think our elementary kids could learn how to apply a compress to somebody who’s bleeding and in distress. I’d eventually like to roll this training out, but we’ve got to take baby steps,” Daulbaugh said.

In addition to the 350 buckets, there will also be an emergency kits counted on the wall next to each of the two AEDs in every building.

UH also has donated stop the bleed kits to the police department and hopes to have one in every police car.

Berry Plastics is currently working on getting buckets to the district, and as soon as they arrive, the district will coordinate with UH to meet at a central location and fill them with supplies.

