A former University of Akron basketball player has pleaded guilty to assaulting a fellow teammate during a December practice.

Khadim Gueye, who is no longer attending UA, will be sentenced by Akron Municipal Court Judge Nicole Walker April 1. He faces up to 180 days in jail.

Gueye, 22, pleaded guilty last week to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Police say Gueye repeatedly punched teammate Mark Kostelac during a Dec. 16 practice. They say Gueye knocked out several of Kostelac’s teeth and left him unconscious.

According to the police report, Gueye "struck the victim multiple times unprovoked while the victim was not looking."

Coaches and several teammates witnessed the incident. Kostelac may need both reconstructive and oral surgery, police say.

Gueye, who transferred to UA from South Carolina, now plans to transfer to the University of Tampa, where he eventually hopes to play basketball, said Freeland Oliverio, Gueye’s attorney.

Gueye, a 7-foot, 245-pound redshirt sophomore center from Senegal, had been siting out the current season at UA per NCAA transfer rules.

Kostelac also left the UA team and plans to transfer to another school.

Kostelac, a 6-foot-11 Cleveland-area native, had been averaging 5.6 minutes per game and 1.9 points off the bench.