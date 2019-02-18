Free prom dresses available to area high school girls

Girls from area high schools can choose new or gently used prom dresses at the March 23 selection day for Princess Night Project.

The event – organized by local members of volunteer service organization Altrusa International -- will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St. in Akron.

No recommendation or qualification is needed. Any girl who attends will be able to choose from more than 1,000 gowns that will be organized by size.

Volunteers will be on hand to help attendees. Seamstresses will be on hand to make minor alterations.

Altrusa also will offer a large selection of shoes and other accessories, such as purses, wraps and jewelry. Complimentary makeup and fragrance samples also will be given out.

Altrusa is accepting donations of new or gently-used gowns, shoes, jewelry, purses and wraps. Donations can be dropped off at locations in Ellet, Stow, Kent and West Akron. Call Linda Rittenour at 330-733-1353 or Alice Luse at 330-869-5161.