Hudson city's recycling center at Oak Grove Park has become a dumping ground for non-recyclable items, and is closing by May 1.

The center has become “more of a dumping ground for non-recyclable items such as paint, tires, chemicals and construction materials," the city said in a statement, citing reasons for the closing presented by the city's environmental awareness committee.

The committee said it has no ability to monitor the center to ensure that only recyclable items are dropped off, according to the statement.

Additionally, costs for upkeep of the center and removal of the non-recyclable items exceed the amount of the grant the city receives for the recycling center.

Curbside recycling is offered free to residents by their private haulers as mandated by city ordinance, the city said in the statement.

The city said residents who have been relying on the recycling center at Oak Grove Park are encouraged to contact their trash haulers to arrange for free pick-up of recyclables.