School: Norton Middle School

School district: Norton City Schools

Residence: New Franklin

Age: 13

Parents: Scott and Heather Gochenour

Siblings: Ava Gochenour

School activities: Color Guard (marches with high school team); National Junior Honor Society (secretary); archery (first-place winner in state tournament, shoots with Bounce Archery, avid hunter of turkey and deer); fundraising for Battered Women's Shelter.

From Anna's school ... Please explain in detail what act(s) led to the nomination: Anna is a kind, caring young lady who works to bring kindness and respect to the middle school. She has huge aspirations to become a vet and to do so, has made her academics a priority. As a member of the National Junior Honor Society, Anna has volunteered at events to raise money for a high school scholarship that will be awarded in remembrance of middle school teacher Kevin Aurand, who died at the beginning of the school year. In addition, this past year Anna was chosen to represent the school at Arlington National Cemetery. She placed a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as her classmates watched. We are excited to see all the great things that Anna has in store for her future.

What makes you act with character? My parents have always told me since I was younger to be nice and respectful, because there is nothing to gain from being mean.

What is your favorite book, TV show or video game? I like the TV show "The Good Doctor"; "Crazy Rich Asians" is the book I have really enjoyed.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I am going to be a veterinarian and attend Texas A&M. I enjoy helping animals and want to help them when they are sick or hurt.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? I would like to create a middle school that doesn't have peer groups, and everyone could get along and enjoy each other without pressure from a peer group.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? My superpower would be teleportation. I would use this to help people who are in crisis. I would teleport to where they were and save them from the crisis.