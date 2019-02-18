School: Nolley Elementary

School district: Manchester Local Schools

Age: 11

Parents: Mike and Robin Rawling

Siblings: Eddie Rawling

School activities: Wrestling, baseball

From Nikolas' school ... Please explain in detail what act(s) led to the nomination: Nikolas went door to door raising money for his buddy who was severely burned this summer.

What is your favorite book, TV show or video game? "Goosebumps" is Nikolas' favorite book; "America's Got Talent" is his favorite TV show.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A magician.

If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? I wish they had a fishing team.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? To fly ...