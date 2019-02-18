Nate Ulrich, Tallmadge City Schools, third

Nate is an excellent student leader at our school. He is kind and helpful to everyone.

Samantha Blatt, Tallmadge City Schools, third

Samantha is an excellent student who participates in many clubs and sports at our school. Her passion is to help people with disabilities; therefore she is on the wheelchair basketball team and helps with Challenger baseball.

Aubriella Gross, Nolley Elementary, Manchester Local Schools, second

Aubriella is a ray of sunshine and without a doubt one of the kindest, sweetest and most sensitive students at Nolley. Her positive attitude and caring ways make Nolley a truly better place each day.

Kyle Snider, Coventry Middle School, Coventry Local Schools, eighth

Kyle is a young man of outstanding character who is kind, respectful and helpful to others. He has an impeccable work ethic in his studies and athletics.

Savannah Regan, Coventry Middle School, Coventry Local Schools, sixth

Savannah is always willing to help others. She has a smile that is contagious and lights up the room.

William Low, Norton Middle School, Norton City Schools, eighth

William has been a great help in the cafeteria with the kitchen and custodial staff. Every day he volunteers to clean up the tables and mop the floors under their guidance and supervision.