The Cleveland Indians are once again favorites to win the American League Central Division. The Tribe has won the division each of the past three years.

In 2018, the team finished with a record of 91-71. The record in 2017 was 102-60 and 94-67 in 2016.

That got us thinking. How many games will the Tribe win in 2019 after losing some veteran players this offseason? Let us know what you think in our poll below: