The Portage County sheriff’s deputy who was set on fire Thursday while arresting a fugitive is “in good spirits and making some progress,” according to Portage Sheriff David Doak.

The sheriff posted on his Facebook page that Sgt. Jim Acklin "is a very humble guy and doesn’t care for the 'limelight'… he expressed to me he and his family want to THANK everyone for the texts, phone calls, social media posts, and especially your prayers and well wishes."

The sheriff posted on his office's Facebook page Sunday, after he visited Acklin in the hospital.

Acklin was hospitalized with burns on about 20 percent of his body, mostly on his hands and arms, Doak said last week.

Acklin has served a long and distinguished career with the sheriff's office and is just 70 days from retirement, Doak said.

Three deputies and two officers from the Northeast Ohio Medical University police force were serving felony warrants on the fugitive, Jay E. Brannon, 45 at 6:43 p.m. Thursday after receiving confidential information that he was at a home in the 3900 block on state Route 44 in Rootstown Township.

The officers detained two people inside a garage before entering it to confront Brannon. Doak said last week Doak said Brannon ignited a can of flammable liquid and proceeded to make threats that he was going to "kill the cops" when confronted by officers inside the garage. Brannon also made comments that he wanted officers to kill him, Doak said.

Brannon threw the ignited can of flammable liquid at the officers, striking Acklin, who fled outside with his clothing on fire.