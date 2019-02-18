Authorities have identified a woman found dead at the Office Motel in Springfield Township around midnight Sunday morning.

The woman was Brittany Lynn Watson, 23, whose last known address was on Clifton Boulevard in Cleveland, Springfield police Sgt. Eric East said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

Watson's age, healthy appearance, along with no obvious evidence of drug abuse “beckons a closer look into this death,” East said in the statement.

The cause of death has not been determined, he said. An autopsy — originally set for Monday — has been scheduled for Tuesday.

On Sunday, Springfield police said in a news release they were “treating the case as a death under suspicious circumstances.”

Police arrived at the motel at 1922 Massillon Road (between Krumroy and Killian roads) around midnight Sunday morning.

Police said they found Watson in one of the motel cabins.