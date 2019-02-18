SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Local police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a young woman whose body was found at the Office Motel late Saturday night.

Springfield Township police arrived at the motel at 1922 Massillon Road (between Krumroy and Killian Roads) around midnight Sunday morning in reference to an unresponsive woman, according to a press release sent out Sunday afternoon by the Springfield Township Police Department.



"Upon arrival, officers located the body of an approximately 20-year-old female in one of the motel cabins," the release said. "The deceased has been identified; however, her name will not be released pending notification of next of kin. At this time, we are treating the case as a death under suspicious circumstances."

Reached Sunday night, Springfield Township police would not provide details on the unique circumstances surrounding the death at the request of detectives working the case. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office investigated the scene Sunday morning and accepted the body. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Until further investigation, police and the medical examiner's office are not listing a cause of death.