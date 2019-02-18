LOUDONVILLE — While he has lived in Loudonville for only three years, Rich Stoker has become fully involved in several organizations across the community, including serving as commander of VFW Post 8586 in Perrysville.

But actually, Stoker’s involvement is more a way of life for him.

“I like to be involved in things, and I like to be in charge,” he said.

He and his wife Gloria moved from their home in Brunswick three years ago to Loudonville to be close to his mother-in-law, who lived in Shreve and who was suffering from dementia. “Gloria’s sister was caring for her, but we moved closer to help.”

Stoker, a veteran, immediately became involved with the two veteran’s organization in the community, American Legion Post 257 in Loudonville and VFW Post 8586 in Perrysville, and was elected to the executive boards of both.

“I was a trustee at the VFW last year when the commander at the time resigned,” he said. “Discussion was held on who would take the resigned commander’s place, and I ended up taking the job. Part of the reason was because I had a lot of experience leading organizations before. For instance, I had been a member of Medina Eagles for 27 years and served twice as their president, and for three years as district chairman. I also worked as a team leader at the General Motors plant in Parma, where I worked for 38 years, and was also a member of the VFW in Medina and the Legion in Medina.”

Additionally, in Medina County he completed the Citizen’s Police Academy, and served both the Medina County Sheriff’s Department and the Brunswick and Medina Police Departments.

His challenge as VFW commander is building the organization back up.

“We are trying to attract new members, and we recently made a $12,000 donation to the Hospice of North Central Ohio through our Charitable Games fund, and support a lot of other community organizations,” he said.

He also oversaw creation of a 26-square-foot out building at the VFW Post that is heated, has air conditioning and exhaust, table, chairs and a 55-inch TV, he said. “Brian Keeve of Straight Edger Construction built it and did a very good job,” he added.

Stoker encouraged all eligible veterans to consider membership in VFW Post 8586.

Veterans organizations are not Stoker’s only passion. He also is a very strong worker in his church, St. Peter Catholic Church, and his church back in Medina, St. Martin.

“My wife Gloria teaches the Parish School of Religion class for second- and third-graders, and I serve as her assistant, here at St. Peter’s,” he said. “Also, here at St. Peter’s I serve as a eucharistic minister and a lector, and really enjoy both, and I sing in the choir. Back at St. Martins, Gloria was a eucharistic minister.”

Stoker has become a familiar face around Loudonville, and is constantly seen with his service dog, Heidi, at his side.

“Wife Gloria contracted cancer in 2007, and we obtained Heidi to help her,” Stoker said. “She is trained — actually certified — as an emotional support animal, and not only can help Gloria by anticipating her falling or fainting spells, but she has also helped me. Once time in 2011, when Gloria was in the hospital, I keeled over with what turned out to be an asthmatic stroke. I awoke, finding myself on the floor with Heidi licking my face. Her licks helped me regain consciousness, and may have saved me.”

Stoker works to keep active. His commander position takes him to the VFW post on an almost daily basis, and he is often at the Legion or the church. He also enjoys deer hunting, fishing, watching movies and spending time with family and friends.

He has been active since childhood. He was born in Cleveland in 1946, and attended the Holy Name Schools until after his freshman year in high school. Then his family moved to Garfield Heights and he graduated from high school there in 1965.

While in high school he played football (lineman), wrestled and ran track. He also worked various jobs. “I worked part time at Henry’s Fast Food, including time as night manager in Garfield Heights, the local hardware store and a Red Barn Restaurant,” he said.

After graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served in Korea as a reconnaissance man (scout) on the demilitarized zone, actually seeing quite a bit of action. Back in the states, he served as a reconnaissance instructor at Fort Knox, Ky., teaching classes in weapons, map reading and compass training.

He and Gloria were married in 1981. They had six sons. The eldest son died in 2015.

In addition to working at General Motors, he worked as a Realtor in Brunswick since 1982 and he is a notary public.