Country musician Brad Paisley will stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Aug. 2 as part of his 2019 world tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

They are available at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

The tour is set to begin May 30 in Albuquerque, N.M., and end Oct. 13 in Dublin, Ireland.

Special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green will join Paisley on the tour.