Monday marked the last day of ice skating and other Winterfest activities at Akron's Lock 3 park.

Since November, the city has been offering an outdoor rink and other cold-weather attractions in downtown as part of the 15th annual event.

Could the end of this season's Winterfest mean Old Man Winter is finally ready to call it quits for the year?

Probably not, but there's at least some relief in sight. The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight warm-up this week, with temperatures in the low- to mid-50s predicted for this weekend.