An Akron man whose arrest by Akron police officers was captured on a video that went viral won’t spend any more time behind bars for charges related to his arrest.

Patrick King pleaded no contest and was found guilty Tuesday of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, in Akron Municipal Court. Prosecutors dismissed the other misdemeanor charges against him.

Magistrate David Muntean sentenced King to 90 days in jail but suspended 70 days and gave King credit for 20 days he already spent in jail. He also fined King $150 and ordered him to pay court costs and to obey all laws for a year.

King was stopped by Akron police officers Oct. 21 after he left what police say was a suspected drug house on Sobul Avenue in Goodyear Heights.

A neighbor captured video of King's altercation with police, which included him being shocked with a stun gun numerous times and punched more than 30 times. The video was shared on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 430,000 times.

After the arrest, an Akron police major said an officer was justified in striking King in the body while three other other officers tried to subdue the man.

Eddie Sipplen, King’s attorney, said pleading no contest won’t impact the civil lawsuit he plans to file in federal court in the next few weeks against Akron and the officers involved in King’s arrest.

“The federal case is really where the battle is,” Sipplen said.

City Prosecutor Gert Wilms said it’s not unusual when a defendant pleads to a higher charge for prosecutors to agree to drop other, lesser charges.

Wilms declined to discuss the potential civil case. Such a lawsuit would be handled by the city’s civil division.

King, 47, also was charged with obstructing official business, misrepresenting his identity, possession of drug paraphernalia and using marijuana.

Sipplen maintains the officers didn’t have grounds to stop King. The attorney has said since King’s arrest that a lawsuit will be filed.

King’s probation violation case in Cuyahoga County also has been settled. King, an Army veteran, was recently released from a veteran treatment court in that county.

