AKRON — Cory Siegferth, the recruiting officer for the Akron Police Department, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ward 2 Councilman Bruce Kilby's monthly meeting at Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.

Siegferth will update the public on efforts to recruit more officers, grow diversity and recent eligibility and other changes for new cadets.

A monthly crime report also will be given.