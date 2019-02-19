ALLIANCE — A 27-year-old man was fatally struck by a train while on the Norfolk Southern Railway track near the Walnut Avenue and Rush Street intersection on the north side of the city.

The victim, Quinton Howard of Alliance, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:13 a.m. Sunday. Authorities received notice of the incident at 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

“The story I was told is this young man was walking down the middle of the tracks,” Harry Campbell, chief investigator for the Stark County Coroner’s Office, said. “He was walking westbound.”

The train also was westbound and struck Howard from behind. Howard’s body was discovered on the side of the tracks.

City police are investigating the incident. Attempts to contact commanding officers with the police department were not successful. Also, public relations officers for Norfolk Southern were not available for comment Monday evening.

Information regarding the speed the train was traveling should be forthcoming, according to Campbell.

“The railroad will provide all that in the next day or so,” Campbell said.